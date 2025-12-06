Google Preferred
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Will Kohli complete hat-trick of hundreds? Check out preview, streaming details and more

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 11:38 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 11:38 IST
All eyes on Kohli as India aim to beat SA, dew to win ODI series - Match Preview Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Vizag will host the final One-Dayer between India and South Africa on Saturday (Dec 6).

India and South Africa face off in the series decider in Vizag on Saturday (Dec 6), with all eyes on batting stalwart Virat Kohli. While India won the opener in Ranchi, thanks to Kohli’s 52nd ODI ton, the Proteas made it even-steven with a record run chase in the following game in Raipur. As Vizag stages the final game, a venue Virat loves batting at, the hosts would bank on him to put on a show and complete a hat-trick of hundreds in this series. Check out the match preview, streaming details and predicted XIs for both teams.

Match Preview

Just when Team India thought they had ticked all the boxes after hitting a mammoth 359 in the previous game, poor outfielding, dropped catches, and toothless death bowling saw them concede the result as South Africa completed their highest ODI run chase against India.

With Vizag hosting the series decider, the hosts would aim to better their performance and take the series home.

There remains a threat to the side - the dew factor, which also accounted for their miserable performance while defending that total in Raipur. As dew in Vizag would make it challenging for the team bowling second, both sides will aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

The hosts, however, are likely to stick with the same playing XI, with the onus remaining on Kohli, from whom the fans are expecting a third hundred on the trot.

On the other hand, the impressive South African team will take plenty of positives from their win in Raipur despite them losing two first-team players (Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi) to injuries. Heading into the final ODI, the visitors will make two forced changes, bringing in Ottneil Baartman in the pace department.

Predicted Playing XIs –

India - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (Captain & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa - Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

Streaming details –

The third and final ODI between India and South Africa will get underway in Vizag on Saturday (Dec 6), with the Star Sports Network live telecasting the match on TV. The fans can also enjoy the online coverage on the JioHotstar app.

The toss will take place at 1 PM local time, and the match begins at 1:30 PM.

