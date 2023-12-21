IND vs SA, 3rd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live on mobile, TV

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI live: The third and final match of the ODI series between India and South Africa will take place on Thursday (Dec 21). The match is slated to take place at 4:30 pm IST at Boland Park, Paarl in South Africa.

Rahul's side had comprehensively beaten South Africa in the first ODI thanks to the heroics of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, who helped restrict the hosts to a score of 117, which KL Rahul & team managed to chase down easily in just under 17 overs. In the second ODI, however, India's batting failed to gain momentum and were restricted to 211 runs, which the Proteas chased down with 8 wickets to spare in less than 44 overs.

India (IND): KL Rahul (c & wk), Tilak Verma, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (SA): Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

The live-streaming of the 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa can be watched on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.