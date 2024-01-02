IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 1 of 2nd Test? Weather report from Cape Town

IND vs SA, 2nd Test weather update: India and South Africa will lock horns in the 2nd Test of the two-match series starting from Wednesday (Dec 2). The match is slated to start at 1:30 pm IST at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa.

After losing the 1st Test match against the Proteas, the Indian side will look forward to level the two-match series with a win in the 2nd Test. Choosing playing XI carefully will be crucial for India. Newlands is one of the few grounds in South Africa that assists spin bowlers. The pitch is very conducive to results with a small percentage of Tests played ending up as drawn.

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Weather report from Cape Town

There is no chance of rain on the first three days of the Test match. The day will be windy with 64 per cent humidity and 26 degrees Celsius temperature. Though there are slight chances on Day 4 and 5 of the match.

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Full squad

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Avesh Khan, Abimanyu Eshwaran.

South Africa (SA): Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar (C), Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, David Bedingham.

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Probable playing XI

India playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa playing 11 probables: Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar(C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreyne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Match details

Match: India vs South Africa, 2nd test

Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Time: 1:30 pm IST

Live-streaming details: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar