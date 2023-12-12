IND vs SA 2nd T20I Head-to-Head: Check date, time, venue and probable playing XI for India vs South Africa

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Head-to-Head: India will lock horns with South Africa in the second T20I of the series after rain played a spoilsport in the opening match. The players did not play a single ball, and the match ended with no result.

South Africa entered the series after they had a disappointing end in the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals in India at the hands of Australia. The Proteas will seek to start the series on a winning note against the Men in Blue.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, including date, time, venue, live streaming details, head-to-head stats, probable playing XI, weather and pitch report.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Match Details

Date: Tuesday (Dec 12)

Time: 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Saint George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Live Streaming App: Disney+Hotstar

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Head-to-Head Records

India and South Africa have clashed in 24 T20I matches. Out of these, India has won 13, and South Africa has won ten. Only one match ended in no result.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Probable Playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the cloud cover will be 99 per cent, and the probability of precipitation will be 63 per cent on Tuesday afternoon. However, the probability of precipitation will be six per cent in the evening. Thus, the chances of rain playing spoilsport in the penultimate match are less but not zero.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Pitch Report

The pitch is well-suited for fast bowlers as it offers good bounce and allows the new ball to move effectively. However, once the batsmen get settled, scoring runs becomes easier due to the presence of small boundaries and a fast outfield. As the game progresses, spinners might also become effective, but overall, fast bowlers are the ones who benefit the most from this pitch.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Squads

India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams