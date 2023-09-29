ugc_banner

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: 6 days to go ! Head-to-head record of India vs Pakistan, squads & live streaming

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Sep 29, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

Above is a picture of captains of both teams. (L) Rohit Sharma captain of the Indian team and (R) Babbar Azam captain of the Pakistani team. Photograph:(Twitter)

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head ODI World Cup 2023: One of the biggest cricket rivalries is all set to take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, here's how you can watch it:

 

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head ODI World Cup 2023: The 13th edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to kick off from October 05. The most awaited match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The men in blue will be led by Rohit Sharma. This tournament is crucial for India as the team hasn't won an ICC trophy since 2013.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam. The team arrived in India and was welcomed graciously.

One of the biggest rivalries in cricket history, both teams have clashed seven times in the cricket tournament, with India winning all matches. 

Here are all the details on IND vs PAK ODI World Cup:

IND vs PAK Match-12 Details- ODI World Cup 2023

Teams: India vs Pakistan

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 2:00 pm IST

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head - ODI Cricket World Cup

Team 1 Team 2 Venue Winner Year
India Pakistan Sydney India by 43 runs March 4, 1992
India Pakistan Bengaluru India by 39 runs March 9, 1996
India Pakistan Manchester India by 47 runs June 8, 1999
India Pakistan Centurion India by 6 wickets March 1, 2003
India Pakistan Mohali India by 29 runs March 30, 2011
India Pakistan Adelaide India by 76 runs Feb 15, 2015
India Pakistan Manchester India by 89 runs via DLS method June 16, 2019

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head- ODI World Cup: Full Squads

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan: 

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live Streaming:

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 live in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup. Fans can also watch the matches on: 
SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar.

Where can you watch IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 live in India for Free?

Fans can watch the ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan for free on Disney + Hotstar.

Here's a list of broadcasters of the IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 in your country:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

 

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

