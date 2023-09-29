IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: 6 days to go ! Head-to-head record of India vs Pakistan, squads & live streaming
IND vs PAK Head-to-Head ODI World Cup 2023: One of the biggest cricket rivalries is all set to take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, here's how you can watch it:
IND vs PAK Head-to-Head ODI World Cup 2023: The 13th edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to kick off from October 05. The most awaited match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The men in blue will be led by Rohit Sharma. This tournament is crucial for India as the team hasn't won an ICC trophy since 2013.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam. The team arrived in India and was welcomed graciously.
One of the biggest rivalries in cricket history, both teams have clashed seven times in the cricket tournament, with India winning all matches.
Here are all the details on IND vs PAK ODI World Cup:
IND vs PAK Match-12 Details- ODI World Cup 2023
Teams: India vs Pakistan
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Time: 2:00 pm IST
IND vs PAK Head-to-Head - ODI Cricket World Cup
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Winner
|Year
|India
|Pakistan
|Sydney
|India by 43 runs
|March 4, 1992
|India
|Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|India by 39 runs
|March 9, 1996
|India
|Pakistan
|Manchester
|India by 47 runs
|June 8, 1999
|India
|Pakistan
|Centurion
|India by 6 wickets
|March 1, 2003
|India
|Pakistan
|Mohali
|India by 29 runs
|March 30, 2011
|India
|Pakistan
|Adelaide
|India by 76 runs
|Feb 15, 2015
|India
|Pakistan
|Manchester
|India by 89 runs via DLS method
|June 16, 2019
IND vs PAK Head-to-Head- ODI World Cup: Full Squads
India:
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav
Pakistan:
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim
IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Live Streaming:
Where can you watch India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 live in India?
Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup. Fans can also watch the matches on:
SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar.
Where can you watch IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 live in India for Free?
Fans can watch the ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan for free on Disney + Hotstar.
Here's a list of broadcasters of the IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 in your country:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
(With inputs from agencies)
