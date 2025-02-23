IND vs PAK Today Match, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Team India will resume its high-profile rivalry against Pakistan as the two meet in the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage on Sunday (Feb 23). In one of the biggest contests in world cricket, India will look to book their place in the semifinal while Pakistan will search for their first win having lost to New Zealand on opening day. Ahead of the key Champions Trophy 2025 contest between India and Pakistan here is all you need to know including squads, live streaming and other details.

Advertisment

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

Advertisment

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Advertisment

What time will the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday (Feb 23) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: India 57 wins, Pakistan 73 wins, no results - 5

In Champions Trophy: India 2 wins, Pakistan 3 wins

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured spinners in recent times. Both teams are expected to field spinners and bowling all-rounders. With no dew expected, the toss won’t be a decisive factor in the outcome.

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Weather Report

Rain is not expected to play any part during the match as the forecast is likely to remain clear during the high-voltage clash. The temperature will be between 25 and 30 degrees and the weather condition will remain dry.

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy 2025 - ‘Shubman Gill deserves to be number 1 ODI batter,’ says Ricky Ponting



Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.