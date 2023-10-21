IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Weather report from Dharamshala- Will rain play a spoilsport in IND-NZ match?

IND vs NZ weather report: India and New Zealand will meet in match no. 21 of the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup. The clash will take place on Sunday (Oct 22) at 2:00 pm IST. The game is slated to take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Eight previous ODI matches have been played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, of which seven have been completed fixtures since the venue's launch at the international stage back in 2013. The most beautiful ground in the world also has an interesting playing surface as it tends to offer a contrasting set of conditions depending on the overhead skies.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: Weather update from Dharamshala

According to AccuWeather, the rain might play the villain in Dharmshala as there are chances of thunderstorm and 43 per cent possibility of rain during the afternoon. The temperature will be around 13 degree Celsius with 74 per cent cloud covers. In the evening the temperature will further drop and there will be 100 per cent cloud cover over the city.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: What will happen if rain washout Sunday’s game?

For the league match between India and New Zealand there is no provision for a ‘Reserve Day’ in ICC conditions for the World Cup 2023. If the match on Sunday is washed out due to rain, both India and New Zealand will get one point each.

Rain and wet weather has stayed away from both India and New Zealand’s matches in all the other venues in the World Cup 2023 so far. Although both of India’s World Cup 2023 warm-up matches were washed out due to rain in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand match details

Match: India vs New Zealand, Match 21, World Cup 2023

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Date & Time: Sunday, October 22, 2:00 pm IST

