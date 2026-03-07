/IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final: What role will weather play as India meet New Zealand in summit clash?

India and New Zealand will face off in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 as the duo meet to decide the Championship at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (Mar 8). The clash will be crucial for both India and New Zealand as India try to script history by becoming the first team to defend their T20 World Cup, while New Zealand can win their maiden World Cup at the men’s senior level. However, it is the weather gods that could also influence the outcome of the World Cup final. So here is a look at what the weather will be like and how it could influence the outcome and whether rain will play spoilsport.

What is the weather like in Ahmedabad?

According to the latest forecast, conditions during the night match will remain clear and warm, with temperatures dropping to around 23°C, which will also feel close to the actual temperature.

Winds are expected from the northwest at around 9 km/h, with gusts reaching 20 km/h. Importantly, the probability of precipitation and thunderstorms stands at 0%, with no cloud cover and no rainfall expected. This means weather interruptions are highly unlikely during the final.

What can we look forward to?

India will be heavily relying on their batting order with Sanju Samson in great form after scoring back-to-back fifties. He will be given a good helping hand by Abhishek Sharma as he looks to find form in the summit clash. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and others will be looking to add fulcrum to the middle order.

India’s biggest concern, however, will be the bowling options as Varun Chakaravarthy remains off form. While he is touted to be replaced in the final, Kuldeep Yadav remains in the line-up. We expect Varun to retain his place. India are not expecting any more changes in the rest of the Playing XI.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final -Predicted Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.