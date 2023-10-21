IND vs NZ live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 India vs New Zealand live on laptop, mobile
Story highlights
IND vs NZ live streaming: India and New Zealand will clash in match 21 of 2023 Cricket World Cup on Sunday (Oct 22) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Check all the live-streaming details here.
IND vs NZ live streaming: India and 2022 World Cup finalists, New Zealand will meet in match no. 21 of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup on Sunday (Oct 22). The match is slated to be played at the iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
India will be coming into the match with three consecutive wins against Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and Men in Blue will look forward to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, New Zealand also remain unbeaten in the tournament, with winning their last match against Afghanistan.
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand live-streaming details
Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:
India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar
Pakistan- PTV Sports
Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports
US and Canada- ESPN+
UK- Sky Sports and My5
New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: When is India vs New Zealand match to be played?- Date
The India vs New Zealand match will be played on Sunday, October 22.
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs New Zealand match will be played?- Time
The India vs New Zealand match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs New Zealand match be played?- Venue
The India vs New Zealand match will be played at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of India vs New Zealand match?
The live-telecast of the India vs New Zealand match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs New Zealand match online?
The India vs New Zealand match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand probable playing XI
India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
(With inputs from agencies)
