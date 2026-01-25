/IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live streaming in India?

India have dominated New Zealand in the first two matches and now have a chance to wrap up the five-match T20I series. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will face Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand side in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday (Jan 25). India hold a 2-0 lead after convincing wins in Nagpur and Raipur, while the visitors will be hoping for a strong fightback to stay in the series.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - Live streaming details

As the third T20I between India and New Zealand approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday (Jan 25), at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, starting at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I live?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the third T20I between India and New Zealand.

Where to livestream India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the third T20I between India and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the third T20I between India and New Zealand will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand T20I squads -

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk) and Ravi Bishnoi

