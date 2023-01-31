IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match preview: India vs New Zealand squad, date, time, venue, livestream & broadcast details

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match preview: The third T20 match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, 1st February. The venue of the match is the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Currently, the series is tied at 1-1 after team India’s victory over the Kiwis in a nail-biting match on Sunday. The fact that India was able to limit the Blackcaps to less than 100 runs while the Kiwis still managed to extend the game into the final over speaks volumes about the calibre of the bowling attack they possess. Surya Kumar Yadav received the "Player of the Match" award for his effective batting on the spinning course. Hardik Pandya will lead the team in the third IND vs NZ T20 match while Mitchell Santner will lead the Kiwis.

India and New Zealand will square off in the 3rd T20 match on Wednesday, February 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match will be livestreamed on Disney Hotstar app. The match will also be live telecasted on DD sports and star network channels. Fans can also watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match for free on their mobiles and smart TVs. You can watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match squad

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar