IND vs NZ 3rd ODI preview: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match time, venue, playing XI & live streaming details

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI preview: Team India (IND) is all set to square off with New Zealand (NZ) for the third ODI match of the three-match series on Tuesday, January 24. The venue of the clash is Indore. The match will be played at 1:30 PM. India (IND) has already won the series by winning the first two matches against New Zealand (NZ). A win in Tuesday’s match will lead India to bag the first position in the global ODI ranking. It is crucial since India (IND) will be hosting ICC ODI World Cup this year. If the men in blue win the match on Tuesday, it will be a second consecutive series whitewash for team India after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0 early this month.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match details

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be played on Tuesday, January 24. The match will be played at 1:30 PM IST at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The livestream of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app. Rohit Sharma’s team has already won the series by winning the first two matches against Kiwis.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI playing XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Umran Malik.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, and Blair Tickner.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI full squad

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

