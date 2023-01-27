IND vs NZ 2023, 1st T20I: Ex-opener plays down Kiwis, says they aren't the powerhouse they used to be

Former India opener-turned-commentator, Aakash Chopra has played down the new-looking Kiwi side ahead of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi. Chopra said New Zealand, who remained the powerhouse in cricket across formats till some time back, isn’t the same anymore. His comments have come after India decimated New Zealand in the recently-concluded ODI series at home. Now with almost every big name rested for the three-match T20Is starting on Friday, the Kiwis will field a relatively newer side with lesser-known players. Commentating on the same on his YouTube channel, Chopra said he, much like others too, probably doesn’t know half of the people on the New Zealand team.

“The opposition team is very interesting. Firstly, Mitchell Santner is the captain. You and I probably don't know half the people in this team. They are no longer the powerful team they used to be,” Chopra said.

Adding further he said looking at the Kiwi team now he doesn’t get the feeling that they have the might they used to and that is where they look like a weaker unit. Claiming Devon Conway to be a threat for the Indians in Ranchi, Chopra said the way he scored a hundred in the final ODI, he could well be among the runs in the 1st T20I as well.

"It has become a slightly weaker unit. When you look at the New Zealand outfit, it seems the team does not have the might. Devon Conway scored a hundred in the last match and he might score a hundred here as well,” the ex-opener added.

Putting Conway’s fellow opener Finn Allen in the same category, Chopra opines that besides them middle-order batter Glenn Philips could also trouble Hardik Pandya’s bowlers.

"You will look towards Finn Allen once again in batting but his problem is that he gets out to left-armers. You will expect runs from Glenn Phillips and you will expect a big knock from Devon Conway,” said Chopra.

While India will miss the services of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad due to a wrist injury he endured recently, captain Pandya, ahead of the 1st T20I revealed that the team management plans to go ahead with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill as openers in the first game; meaning the returning Prithvi Shaw will have to wait for his chance.

The first of the three T20Is will take place at the JSCA international stadium complex in Ranchi on Friday, January 27th. The match will be televised live on the Star Network on TV and on Hotstar online.

Here’s India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is –