IND vs NZ 1st T20 match preview: India vs New Zealand squad, date, time, venue, livestream & broadcast details

IND vs NZ 1st T20 match preview: After whitewashing the three-match ODI series against New Zealand (NZ), team India (IND) is all set to clash with the Kiwis in the three-match T20 series kicking off from Friday, January 27. The venue of the match is JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. Hardik Pandya will be leading the men in blue in all three T20 matches. The team arrived in Ranchi on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the team participated in an optional training session. For India, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are expected to open, while Suryakumar Yadav might appear for the third wicket. Both spinners in the Indian squad, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvebdra Chahal, are expected to play in the game.

New Zealand is coming off a disappointing performance against India in the ODI series, so they will be striving to pull a fast one on the men in blue and stun Indian fans with an impressive comeback. All details about the first IND vs NZ T20 match, including playing XI, squad, live stream and broadcast channels, time and venue, are given in the article.

IND vs NZ 1st T20 match details

The first T20 match between India and New Zealand will be played tomorrow in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The venue of the match is is JSCA International Stadium Complex. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. The IND VS NZ T20 Series matches will be livestreamed on Disney Hotstar app.

IND vs NZ 1st T20 match live stream and TV broadcast details

IND vs NZ 1st T20 match will be livestreamed on Disney Hotstar app. The match will also be live telecasted on DD sports and star network channels. Fans can also watch IND vs NZ 1st T20 match for free on their mobiles and smart TVs. You can watch IND vs NZ 1st T20 match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs NZ 1st T20 match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs NZ 1st T20 match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

IND vs NZ 1st T20 match playing XI

India playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

IND vs NZ 1st T20 match full squad

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar