IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Warm-up: India vs Netherlands Head-to-head, date, time, playing XIs & live details

IND vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up: Team India is all set to lock horns with the Netherlands in the 9th warm-up match of the 13th edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup. The match is scheduled to take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 3 at 2:00 pm IST. This is the last game before the main tournament begins on Thursday, October 5.

India's previous warm-up match against defending champions England in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent heavy showers. Meanwhile, the Netherlands' first warm-up match against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram was also severely affected by rain. Australia batted first and scored 166/7 in 23 overs, while the Netherlands were 84/6 in 14.2 overs when the game was called off.

In conclusion, India will face Australia in Chennai for its first World Cup match on October 8. On the other hand, the Netherlands will take on Pakistan on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Here are all the details on the IND vs NED ICC ODI World Cup Warm-match:

IND vs NED Head-to-Head - ICC ODI Cricket World Cup

India and Netherlands have faced each other twice; in one-day internationals, with India enjoying a 2-0 lead over the Dutch. The Men in Blue have played two ODIs against the Netherlands, all won by India.

Total matches played: 2

Matches won by India: 2

Matches won by Netherlands: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

IND vs NED ICC World Cup Warm-up Match Weather Report:

Temperature 34°c Humidity 94% Wind Speed 3 km/hr Precipitation NO

IND vs NED ICC World Cup Warm-up Match Probable Playing XIs:

India:

Ishan Kishan(wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma©, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja

Netherlands:

Scott Edwards©(wk), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht

IND vs NED ICC World Cup Warm-up Match Live streaming:

Fans in India can watch all the World Cup 2023 matches including the warm-ups on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the matches for free will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

(With inputs from agencies)

