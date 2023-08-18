IND vs IRE 1st T20: Date, time, venue, squads, live-streaming & all you need to know about India vs Ireland

India vs Ireland, 1st T20: India’s tour of Ireland will kick-start on August 18 with the first T20I match between the two teams. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the men in blue in this 3-match T20I series. On the other hand, Ireland will be led by Captain Paul Stirling.

This series will mark the return of senior pacer Bumrah to international cricket who was on the sidelines for almost 11 months due to a recurring back injury. Both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are absent from the team. Hence, Bumrah will lead the team with Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as deputy to him.

Bumrah hasn't played competitive cricket since India's home T20I series against Australia last September. He also missed the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup last year.

Here are all the details of the upcoming match series between India and Ireland:

India vs Ireland T20I series 2023: Schedule

Ireland vs India, 1st T20: August 18, 2023, Friday, at The Village, Dublin, starts from 7:30 PM IST

Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: August 20, 2023, Sunday at The Village, Dublin, starts from 7:30 PM IST

Ireland vs India, 3rd T20: August 23, 2023, Wednesday at The Village, Dublin, starts from 7:30 PM IST

India vs Ireland T20I series 2023: Squads

India's squad: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland’s squad: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

India vs Ireland: When and where to watch, live coverage on online

When will the 1st T20I between India and Ireland be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Ireland will take place on August 18, Friday.

Where will the 1st T20I match India vs Ireland be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Ireland will be played at The Village in Dublin.

What time will the 1st T20I match between India and Ireland begin?

The 1st T20I match between India and Ireland will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Ireland's First T20I match?

India vs Ireland match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

India vs Ireland match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

