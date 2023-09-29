IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 Warm-up: India vs England Head-to-head records, date, time, squads, live streaming

IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 Warm-up: The 13th edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to kick off on October 05. The 29th match of the cricket tournament will host India locking horns with defending champions England at the Ekan a Stadium in Lucknow. This tournament is crucial for India as the team hasn't won an ICC trophy since 2013.

However, both teams will clash on Saturday, September 30 in Guwahati in a warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The men in blue will be led by Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, England will be led by a hard-hitting batsman and a wicketkeeper, Jos Buttler for the tournament series.

Here are all the details on the IND vs ENG ODI World Cup warm-match:

Venue: India vs England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head - ODI Cricket World Cup

India and England have clashed 8 times in the World Cup, with England leading the chart. The team has won four matches, while India won 3 and one match was tied. Check the table for more details:

Matches Played 8 IND Won 3 ENG Won 4 Tied 1 No Result 0 %IND 37.5℅ %ENG 50℅ First Played 07-Jun-75 Last Played 30-Jun-19

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head- ODI World Cup: Full Squads

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

England:

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

When is the warm-up match between IND and ENG?

The IND vs ENG warm-up ODI World Cup 2023 match is scheduled for Saturday, September 30.

Where will the IND vs ENG warm-up ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The IND vs ENG warm-up ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 live in India?

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be live-telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 live in India for Free?

Fans can also watch the ODI World Cup warm-up match between India and England for free on Disney + Hotstar via mobile.





