India’s Ravichandran Ashwin has joined the elite list of bowlers to scalp 500 wickets in Test format after achieving the feat on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test on Friday (Feb 16). Ashwin, playing in the 98th Test against England joins Anil Kumble as the only other bowler from India to reach the 500-wicket mark. The achievement also sees him the ninth bowler to record the feat while he is the third on the list for most wickets from active Test players after Nathan Lyon (517) and James Anderson (696).

