/IND vs ENG One-Off Test: Pratika Rawal ruled out of Lord's Test; Priya Punia named replacement

India opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the one-off Test against England at Lord’s, which begins on Jul 10. Head coach Amol Mazumdar confirmed on Wednesday that Priya Punia will replace her in the squad for the four-day match. Pratika recently played for India A in the ODI series against England A, where India A won the series 2-1. However, she missed the third ODI after picking up a knee injury during the previous match in Taunton. The injury required stitches and she has now been declared unfit for the Test.

Her absence is a big blow for the Indian team. Over the past year, the 25-year-old has become a dependable top-order batter with consistent performances in international cricket.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier this year, Pratika made her Test debut against Australia at the WACA in Perth and scored her first Test fifty in the second innings.

She was also part of India’s successful ODI World Cup campaign last year, where she scored a century against New Zealand before an injury forced her to miss the rest of the tournament.

India’s squad for Test against England at Lord’s