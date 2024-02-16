It was a monumental day for India’s Ravichandran Ashwin after the veteran spinner scalped his 500th Test wicket against England on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test on Friday (Feb 16). Ashwin, playing in his 98th Test match achieved the feat when he got the better of Zak Crawley in the 14th over and became just the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to reach the 500-wicket mark. Kumble would later praise the Indian star when he shared his thoughts while on broadcast duties. 𝗠𝘁. 𝟱𝟬𝟬! 🫡 🫡



Only the second #TeamIndia cricketer to reach this landmark in Tests 🙌 🙌



Congratulations, @ashwinravi99 👏 👏#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/bP8wUs6rd0 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2024 × Kumble full of praise

"Ash! Congratulations. Very proud of you, for your 500 and many more. 620, 625, 700. Okay, that's where you need to finish, you know, do not think anywhere below that," Kumble said while speaking to the broadcaster.

"I think an outstanding, outstanding achievement started 13 years ago, 2011-12 against the West Indies. And then from there on, in the first Test itself, he picked up that fifer. It's not easy to live up to those expectations right throughout. 98 matches and 500, outstanding. I think in terms of the strike rate is less than 52 wickets, which is like that of a fast bowler," Kumble added.

England off to good start

Having bowled out India for 445 on Day 2, England made a good start to their innings as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley stitched a partnership of 89 runs for the opening wicket. After Crawley’s wicket, Duckett continued his impressive run and scored the fastest hundred against India in the Test. It is the batter’s third Test hundred and helped England maintain the pace as they showcased the Bazball style of cricket on Indian pitches. At Stumps England were 207/2 with Duckett unbeaten on 133 while Joe Root is batting on 9.

What happened in India’s innings?

While Ashwin was writing his name in the history books, India were earlier bowled out for 445 with Rohit Sharma scoring 131 while Ravindra Jadeja scored 112 before getting out in the opening session of Day 2. Dhruv Jurel, on debut, also scored 46 getting a helping hand from Ashwin with the bat which led India to a score of 400 plus. Batting overnight, India added 119 runs from their 326/5 scored at stumps from Day 1.