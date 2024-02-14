IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Check weather and pitch report from Rajkot ahead of Thursday's match

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: The third Test between India and England will begin on Thursday (Feb 15) as part of the England Tour of India 2024. The match will start at 9:30 am IST at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Both India and England have already won one match each- 1st Test and 2nd Test respectively, out of a five-match Test series.

With Thursday’s match, both teams will look forward to clinching another win to put pressure on the other team in the last two matches of the series.

In the past, India and England have faced each other in 107 matches in ODI format. Of these 107 games, India has won 58 whereas England has come out victorious on 44 occasions with 3 matches ending without a result and 2 matches ending in a tie.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Weather report

There is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport on Thursday at Rajkot with 0 per cent precipitation and 32 per cent humidity, as per AccuWeather. The weather for the next five days will remain sunny with temperatures expected to range between 16 and 32 degrees Celsius.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Pitch report

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, also known as the Khandheri Cricket Stadium, is in Rajkot. It is Gujarat's first solar-powered stadium. The pitch here is batting-friendly and the two international matches played at this venue have been high-scoring encounters. Apart from batters, the spinners are also likely to get plenty of help from the surface as the ball tends to hold a bit.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Predicted Playing XI

India (IND): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Axar Patel/Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (ENG): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson/Mark Wood

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Match details

Match: India vs England 3rd Test, England Tour of India 2024

Time and Date: February 15, Thursday at 9:30 am IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gujarat

Live streaming: Jio Cinema app and Star Sports 18 network channel