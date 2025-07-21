/IND vs ENG 2025: Surrey to honour English cricket hero Graham Thorpe during Oval Test, details inside

The Surrey County Cricket Club (SCCC) will honour late English cricket hero Graham Thorpe, who died by suicide last year, during day two of the fifth and final Test between India and England at the Kia Oval in London. The second day of the final home Test of English summer will belong to Thorpe, who featured in 100 Tests and 82 One-Dayers for the Poms. Thorpe was killed in a rail accident last August at the age of 55, with his family claiming he died of suicide.

"The life of England and Surrey cricketer Graham Thorpe will be remembered and celebrated on Friday, 1 August 2025, during the second day of the final Test Match in the series between England v India," the SCCC said in a statement. "A Day for Thorpey will be held at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground, London, in support of mental health charity Mind, on what would have been Graham's 56th birthday," the county noted.

Thorpe played first-class cricket for Surrey, and even after retiring from international cricket, he took up various coaching roles within the sport for both his county and England.



Besides, the spectators are urged to wear the sports headbands, co-designed by Thorpe's wife and daughters, that he wore during his 12-year decorated career from 1993 till 2005.



"A Day for Thorpey will raise money for mental health charity Mind through the sale of a limited-edition headband which resembles what Graham wore when he was batting for England. The headbands have been co-designed with Graham's wife, Amanda, and daughters Kitty and Emma," the statement further read.

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Team England leads the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1.

After winning the series opener at Headingley in Leeds, England lost the second Test in Birmingham. They made a comeback with a close 22-run win against India at the Lord’s in the third Test, leading the five-match series 2-1.



For the touring Indian Team, newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill leads the run-scoring chart, having hit over 600 runs across three games, while ace quick Mohammed Siraj is the leading wicket-taker, with 13 scalps to his name.



Jasprit Bumrah, who is supposed to play just three of the five Tests on this tour due to his back-related issues, is second on the list with 12 wickets in two contested matches, including picking two five-fors in each game.

