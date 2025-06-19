While the touring Indian Team prepares to weather the seaming conditions in Leeds for their series opener against England, the residents are preparing for scorching heat over the weekend. The Shubman Gill-led side will face its set of challenges on day one at Headingley, but having the hotter overhead conditions with the temperature soaring in mid-20s Celsius could make them feel at home. However, a greener track underneath is where the problem lies.

Leeds is traditionally a seam-friendly venue, with the new bowlers enjoying purchases early in the innings. England picking three front-line quicks in Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue for the first Test suggests that the wicket would have plenty to offer even when the ball turns slightly old. Even then, with England captain Ben Stokes chipping in with his later inswingers, batting would become tough for the Rohit and Kohli-less Indian Team.

Leeds pitch for ENG-IND tie



Under the wraps for most of the time, the pitch got exposed two days before the start of the Leeds Test between India and England, and to say that there was any dry or brown patch visible would be an understatement. It looked as green as a grass field, with viewers wondering, 'Is there even a pitch?'



However, regardless of the playing conditions, the touring Indian Team continues to prepare for the marquee series with a relatively newer squad at the helm. While most of the core, including Rohit, Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami, remain absent, the availability of rookie players keeps the fans excited about what is to come.

Speaking ahead of the series opener in Leeds, Team India’s new vice-captain Rishabh Pant addressed talks around it, confirming Gill’s position, but remained mum on the top order and who fits the bowling attack.



"I think there is still discussion going on, who is going to play 3. But definitely, 4 and 5 are fixed. I think Shubman is going to bat at number 4, and I'm going to stick to number 5 as of now. And rest, we are going to keep on discussing about that," Pant said ahead of the first Test.

