/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty celebrate as KL Rahul scores a century

KL Rahul made India proud on Monday (Jun 23), scoring a brilliant century in the second innings of the first Test match against England at Headingley, Leeds. But the proudest people were at home, his better half Athiya Shetty and father-in-law Suniel Shetty. This was KL Rahul’s first Test hundred in almost 18 months. It was also his third Test century in England, making him the only Indian opening batter to do so. After reaching his hundred, Rahul took off his helmet and smiled as the crowd cheered for him.

Athiya Shetty, a Bollywood actress and Rahul’s wife shared her joy on Instagram. She posted a photo of KL Rahul celebrating and wrote, “This one is special” with a heart emoji.

Her father, popular actor Suniel Shetty, also showed his happiness on social media. He wrote, “A knock that spoke less, but said everything. Proud of you son @klrahul,” along with a photo from the match.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared photos from the game. He praised Rahul’s beautiful cover drives and said the innings inspired him.

KL Rahul’s hundred, along with a big century from Rishabh Pant, helped India give England a tough target of 371 runs to win. Meanwhile, in its response, England are 117/0 at lunch on day 5 (Jun 24) with openers Ben Duckett and Zack Crawley well set on the crease. They need 254 runs to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-game Test series. India will need to play their A-game and get quick wickets to get back in the game.