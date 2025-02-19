Team India’s opening contest of the Champions Trophy 2025 could be at the rain god’s mercy as they take on Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday (Feb 20). Led by Rohit Sharma, India will start the Dubai leg of the Champions Trophy 2025 with rain coming down heavily in the build-up to the contest. So here’s what the current weather in Dubai is like as India build up for the tournament opener against Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025 Weather Report

According to a weather bulletin from the National Centre of Meteorology for Thursday: “Partly cloudy and cloudy at times with the probability of light rainfall around coastal areas. There will be a gradual increase in temperature during the day, and it will be humid at night.”

On Monday and Tuesday, there was a slight drizzle in Dubai suggesting there won’t be much impact on the Champions Trophy contest. India will be playing all their matches in Dubai including the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on Sunday before concluding the group stage on Mar 2 against New Zealand.

What will happen if rain plays spoilsport?

In case rain plays spoilsport in the India vs Bangladesh contest, then both teams will get one point each meaning both will break the duck on standings. However, India will then face Pakistan and New Zealand in their remaining matches, meaning they will have to win at least one of the contests. In case of a draw followed by India’s defeat to Pakistan, the Men in Blue could face an early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025.

Which stadium will host the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Thursday (Feb 20) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.