IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: India will look to raise curtains on a high as they take on Bangladesh in their match of the Champions Trophy 2025 contest. The match will be played on Thursday (Feb 20) with India being the clear favourites after white-washing England 3-0 last week. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 contest between India and Bangladesh, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Thursday (Feb 20) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.