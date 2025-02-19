IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Team India will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Thursday (Feb 20) as they take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. One of the favourites to win the Champions Trophy 2025, India will look to start their campaign on a high before they square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (Feb 23). On the other hand, Bangladesh will have a point to prove having reached the semis in the last edition of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Thursday (Feb 20) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: India 33 wins, Bangladesh 8 wins, no results - 1

In Asia: India 30 wins, Bangladesh 8 wins

In ICC tournaments: India 4 wins, Bangladesh 1 win

In Champions Trophy: India 1 win, Bangladesh 0 win

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favorued the spinners in recent times. Both teams will be expected to field spinners and bowling all-rounders. With no dew expected, toss won’t be a decisive factor in the outcome.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN Weather Report

According to a weather bulletin from the National Centre of Meteorology for Thursday: “Partly cloudy and cloudy at times with the probability of light rainfall around coastal areas. There will be a gradual increase in temperature during the day, and it will be humid at night.”

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.