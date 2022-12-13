IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Streaming: Watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live App & TV Channel in your country

IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Streaming: The first test between India and Bangladesh starts on December 14. (Tuesday). The match will take place in Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The second test between India and Bangladesh will begin on December 22, Thursday. This match will be played at Dhaka's Sher-e Bangla National Stadium. India's captain for the second test against Bangladesh is Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shreyas Iyer are some of the crucial players for India in the series. The bowling attack will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live App & Live online Channel in India?

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

India

In India, Sony Network will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, Dialog TV and Peo TV will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport network will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022

Australia

In Australia, Fox Sports will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022.

United Kingdom (UK)

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live matches of India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2022.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test be held?

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test will take place in Bangladesh on December 14.

When will the India vs Bangladesh Test 1st Test match start? – Date

India vs Bangladesh Test 1st Test match will begin at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Dec 14- Dec 18 - 9:00 AM IST

What Time India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will begin?- Time

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will begin at 9:00 AM IST

What is the venue of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match? – Venue

India vs Bangladesh Test 1st Test match will begin at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

IND vs BAN 1st Test full Squad:

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja

IND vs BAN Test Series Schedule:

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Dec 14- Dec 18 - 9:30 AM IST