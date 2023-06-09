IND vs AUS WTC Final, Day 3: Easy way to watch India vs Australia live streaming for free on mobile, laptop

IND vs AUS WTC Final, Day 3 Live: India and Australia World Test Championship 2023 Final, Day 1 kicked off on Wednesday, June 8 at Oval Stadium in London. Travis Head and Steve Smith’s half-century on Day 1 proved to be beneficial for the Aussies as they set a target score of 469 runs for India on Day 2.

The duo Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill gave India a good start but soon it came down to disappointment as all the first five batsmen were ousted at 151/5. All five of Australia’s bowlers took a wicket each. India was largely kept afloat by a 71-run stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket. Jadeja fell to Lyon for a score of 48 (51) while Rahane remained unbeaten at stumps on 29 off 71 with KS Bharat on the other side.

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST.

The India vs Australia Final match will be played at Kennington Oval Stadium in London.

India vs Australia Final Day 3 match will start at 3:00 pm IST on Friday, June 9.

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia.

