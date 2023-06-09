IND vs AUS WTC Final, Day 3: Easy way to watch India vs Australia live streaming for free on mobile, laptop
Story highlights
IND vs AUS WTC Final, Day 3 Live: India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final started with a bang on Day 1, June 7 and India chose to bowl first. The game has now entered Day 3, with India trailing behind the score of 469 runs by 118 runs. Check how you can watch the ultimate clash between India and Australia on Day 3 for free.
IND vs AUS WTC Final, Day 3 Live: India and Australia World Test Championship 2023 Final, Day 1 kicked off on Wednesday, June 8 at Oval Stadium in London. Travis Head and Steve Smith’s half-century on Day 1 proved to be beneficial for the Aussies as they set a target score of 469 runs for India on Day 2.
The duo Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill gave India a good start but soon it came down to disappointment as all the first five batsmen were ousted at 151/5. All five of Australia’s bowlers took a wicket each. India was largely kept afloat by a 71-run stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket. Jadeja fell to Lyon for a score of 48 (51) while Rahane remained unbeaten at stumps on 29 off 71 with KS Bharat on the other side.
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 3: Probable Playing XI
India's Predicted Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav
Australia's Predicted Playing XI
Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 3: Live streaming details
Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 3: Where will India vs Australia Final match be played?
The India vs Australia Final match will be played at Kennington Oval Stadium in London.
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: At what time India vs Australia Final Day 3 match be played?
India vs Australia Final Day 3 match will start at 3:00 pm IST on Friday, June 9.
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 3: Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia WTC Final match in India?
Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia.
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 3: Live streaming for free
You can watch IND vs AUS WTC Final match live for free in India using these three different ways:
JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS WTC Final match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play Store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.
Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access the free Livestream of the IND vs AUS WTC Final match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.
Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.
Plans for Jio Prepaid Users
Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity
Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity
Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity
Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity
Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity
Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity
Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity
Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1-year validity
Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1-year validity
For Airtel Users-
Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity
Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity
Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity
For Vi Users-
Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity
Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity