IND VS AUS WTC 2023 Final: Rain predicted on last two days of Test; Check weather forecast for all five days

WTC Final 2023 Weather: Team India seeks to end the decade-long wait for an ICC Trophy as they face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Over the last two years, India and Australia have shown supremacy in Test cricket and clinched the top two spots in the WTC rankings 2021-23 cycle. Australia topped the WTC points table after winning 11 Tests, while India came second with ten victories in their name. The last time India and Australia faced off was in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March 2023. Rohit Sharma and Co dominated in their backyard, winning the four-match test series. However, Australia has the lead in the overall head-to-head stats. Of the 106 Tests players between the two teams, Australia has won 44 games.

The WTC Final has already started on June 7, 2023. India won the toss and chose to bowl. Many fans from both sides have gathered at The Oval, London, to support their nations. The pitch conditions are more likely to support the bowlers than the batters.

WTC 2023 Final: London Weather Forecast

During the past week, London has been dry and sunny and will remain so for the next three days. The temperatures will be around 22 degrees Celsius on the first two days of the WTC 2023 Final and 24 degrees Celsius on the third day. However, according to the prediction, the weather might change drastically in the last two days of the Test match. On June 10 and 11, London might witness thunderstorms with heavy showers. Hence, rain could interrupt the summit clash for a few hours. On June 12, the reserve day, there is 88 per cent of rain and 35 per cent. Hence, fans hope the majority game gets completed in the first three days.