IND vs AUS WTC Final, Day 3 Live for free: best way to watch India vs Australia live streaming on mobile, TV

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Day 3 live for free: The India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 Final, Day 1 kicked off on Wednesday, June 8 at the iconic Kennington Oval in London. On Day 1 of the Test match, India won the toss and chose to bowl. The Aussies propel a score of 327/7 on Day 1 with Travis Head’s century and Steve Smith’s half-century.

The duo has stitched a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket after Pat Cummins and Co. reduced to 76/3 in the second session on Day 1. India started the day on a strong note as Mohammed Siraj knocked out Usman Khwaja for 0 in the first session.

On Day 2, India ousted the Australian side at 318 runs and started to bat. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a positive start, but soon it was shattered when India lost its first five wickets at 151/5. All of the five Australian bowlers took one wicket each. India is now trailing behind the chasing score at 118 runs on Day 3 of India vs Australia WTC Final.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the WTC Final between India and Australia: IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Updated Squads Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 3: Live streaming details Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 3: Where will India vs Australia Final match be played? The India vs Australia Final match will be played at Oval Stadium in London. IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: At what time India vs Australia Final Day 2 match be played? The India vs Australia Final Day 2 match will start at 3:00 pm IST on Thursday, June 8. IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 3: Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia WTC Final match in India? Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 3: Live streaming for free You can watch IND vs AUS WTC Final match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS WTC Final match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play Store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access the free Livestream of the IND vs AUS WTC Final match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1-year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1-year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-