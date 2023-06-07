IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Check India vs Australia head-to-head stats ahead of World Test Championship Final

WTC 2023 Final: The highly-anticipated World Test Championship Final 2023 is finally here! The last edition's runner-ups will square off against WTC table-toppers Australia. Both teams reached the venue for the WTC 2023 Final at The Oval, London, starting on June 7. The matches will continue till June 11, and ICC has declared June 12 as the reserve day. India and Australia played many Test matches in the World Test Championship cycle 2021-23 at their home grounds. However, they will lock horns at the Kennington Oval in the final game.

Here's everything you need to know about the head-to-head stats between India and Australia ahead of the WTC 2023 Final. India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record in Tests In Test cricket, Australia has a 44-32 lead against India. However, the last three series between the two sides have ended in India's favour. But the Aussies are leading in the overall head-to-head record. Before this, India and Australia locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March 2023.

Matches Played: 106

Won by India: 32

Won by Australia: 44

Matches drawn: 29

Matches tied: 1

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final live for free: How to watch India vs Australia live streaming on mobile, TV, laptop India vs Australia Last Five Matches India and Australia have never played against each other at the Kennington Oval in London. Thus, it's a neutral venue for both teams. According to the pitch report, the conditions at the venue favour the fast bowlers. The overall win percentage of Australia at The Oval is 18.42, while India's win percentage is 14.28. Australia's Mitch Marsh has been the most prolific at the venue, having taken 12 wickets in two test matches. For India, Virat Kohli has the most experience at The Oval.

The men in blue have won their last five Test matches against the Aussies. India defeated Australia at the Gabba in 2021. Furthermore, Australia lost to India in Nagpur and Delhi in March 2023. However, the game in Indore ended in Australia's favour. The Ahmedabad Test match ended up in a draw.