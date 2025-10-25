/IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli surpasses Sangakkara to become second-highest run-scorer in ODI history

Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 15:36 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 16:19 IST
Kohli becomes second-highest run-scorer in ODI history Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The only other active player on the list besides Kohli is Rohit Sharma, who holds the ninth position with a total of 11,369 runs.

In the third and final ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (Oct 25), Virat Kohli made history by becoming the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. When he reached 54* in the 32nd over of India’s innings, Kohli’s total rose to 14,235 runs in 305 matches, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara’s 14,234 runs, which the Sri Lankan legend scored in 404 matches. Now, only Sachin Tendulkar, who leads with 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, is ahead of Virat Kohli. The only other active player on the list besides Kohli is Rohit Sharma, who holds the ninth position with a total of 11,369 runs.

Batters with most runs in ODIs

  • Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 18,426 runs in 463 matches
  • Virat Kohli (India) - 14,250 runs in 305 matches
  • Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 14,234 runs in 404 matches
  • Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 13,704 runs in 375 matches
  • Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 13,430 runs in 445 matches

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led India to a strong win in the final ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday (Oct 25). Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 121, while Kohli stayed not out on 74, as the duo added 168 runs together to guide India to victory.

Although Australia lost the match, they won the three-match ODI series 2-1 after earlier victories in Perth and Adelaide. Skipper Mitchell Marsh praised Rohit and Kohli for their impressive performances throughout the series.

With scores of 73 in Adelaide and 121 in Sydney, Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Series. He also thanked the Australian fans for their constant support during his time playing in the country.

