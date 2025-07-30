/IND vs AUS U19: Ayush Mhatre set to lead India as BCCI announces squad for tour

Ayush Mhatre is set to lead the Indian Under-19 team on its multi-format tour of Australia, which starts on September 21, as the Junior Selection Committee has picked India U19's squad for the upcoming tour of Australia in September. India U19 will feature in three one-day matches and two multi-day fixtures against the U19 team of Australia. Vihaan Malhotra has been appointed his deputy.



India U-19 has recently played a five-match ODI series and a two-match Test series with England. The ODI series was won by India 3-2, and the Test series was drawn. Ayush Mhatre of Mumbai, who had an impressive Indian Premier League debut season with five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season, captained the team in both formats.



Though he was able to score only 28 runs in five innings in the ODI phase with a top score of 21, he just hammered bowlers here and there in the Test phase of the tour, leading the red-ball run charts with 340 runs in four innings at 85.00 average and a strike rate of more than 103, including two hundreds and a fifty.



Earlier in the first Test, he had scored 102 and 32. The matches were both drawn, India having just settled for a draw in the second Test, trailing at 290/6 while chasing 355 runs. Mhatre hammered 126 in 80 deliveries in the second Test while pursuing, with 13 fours and six sixes. His century off 64 balls is the third-quickest in U19 Test cricket after Moeen Ali (56 balls) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (58 balls). He scored 80 runs in the first innings.



In the Test leg, pacer Aditya Rawat led India's bowling with six wickets at 24.00 and best of 4/80.

Other leading performers in the Test leg were batter Vihaan Malhotra with 277 runs in four innings at 69.25, with a century (123 in the second Test) and two half-centuries. He also claimed three wickets. In the closely-fought ODI leg, it was 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi who topped the batting table, amassing 355 runs off five innings at an average of 71.00, with a strike rate of over 174, and a century and half-century each. Vihaan's 243 runs from five matches at an average of 48.6,0 including a century, were another Indian highlight.



Among bowlers in the ODIs, up-and-coming spinner Kanishk Chouhan was the show-stealer, finishing joint-top wicket-taker with eight wickets in five games at 21.12 runs per game, with the best bowling of 3/20.

