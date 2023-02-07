IND vs AUS: Sanjay Manjrekar predicts THIS star player to make the cut in XI for Nagpur Test

As both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are injured and out and will be missing from the XI, it will be a toss-up between Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to fill those two spots in the XI against Australia for the first Test that begins on February 9th in Nagpur. Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav alongside KS Bharat to make the cut in the XI. This means if both of SKY, as Surya’s fans call him, gets picked and KS is chosen as the keeper-batter, India might just have to drop either of Shubman Gill or KL Rahul for the opening slot.

"I think Surya will play the first Test with Bharat at number six. Surya has played 79 first-class games; this is a unique career that we are witnessing. He has been around for a long time,” said Manjrekar while speaking to Star Sports.

In absence of Rishabh Pant, who used to up the ante at will, Surya could walk in as his perfect replacement. Surya’s ability to play at a healthier strike-rate across formats makes him the favourite to replace injured Pant in the side for the first Test. Manjrekar also said since Surya has a pretty good sweep shot, he could put the opposition under pressure on given day.

"He will play because there are not many other options in the squad. Even in 50-over cricket, if he decides not to hit the ball in the air for a while, he will still score at a strike rate of 120. He is not just a six-hitter. He has a great sweep shot which is a great shot to have to put the opposition spinner under pressure,” the former India cricketer added.

Manjrekar added saying SKY doing Rishabh Pant makes more sense instead of anyone else – as that’s everyone’s cup of tea and that could eventually lead to a fall of wicket at a wrong time.

“Maybe one guy can come down the order and attack the spinners as Rishabh Pant has done for India. But, on a team basis, to come in with that ultra-aggressive tactic will be hazardous, because you are playing really outside your natural approach,” Sanjay further opined.