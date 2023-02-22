IND vs AUS: Another setback for Australia as out-of-favour spinner heads home mid-way, to return for ODIs

Following departures of Australian captain Pat Cummins, injured David Warner and Josh Hazlewood, another Aussie has joined the list in out-of-favour spinner Ashton Agar. Australia got decimated in the first two Tests in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, losing both matches inside three days. As they now prepare to lift them up and get going in their quest to remain in race for the World Test Championship final, Australia will be an option less with Agar flying home to take part in the domestic tournament for Western Australia. As per the latest reports, no replacement or addition has been made to the touring squad ahead of the third Test that begins on March 1st in Indore.

While Cummins is believed to be rejoining the team ahead of the third Test, Agar will return to India for the ODI series scheduled to start on March 17th in Mumbai. In the meantime, Agar will play the Sheffield Shield game slated for March 2nd and will also feature for WA in their 50-over Marsh Cup final on March 8th.

The slow-left arm orthodox was picked in Australia’s original squad for four Tests but didn’t play a single game so far. While the management decided to go ahead with debutant Todd Murphy in the first Test, they brought in another newcomer Matthew Kuhnemann for the next match – who replaced Mitchell Swepson, who had headed home for the birth of his first child. In all of this, Agar was left behind on the bench and wasn’t considered for selection.

Tony Dodemaide, one of Australia's selectors on the tour, commented on this whole episode and said Agar didn’t shy away from training and putting in all the hard yards, and that the management backs him for coming good.

"He (Agar) has been very open with us and he has absolutely worked his backside off in order to get it right, to put himself up and be an option. We absolutely acknowledge that there's been no lack of effort from Ashton," Tony Dodemaide told reporters on Wednesday in Delhi.

Swepson set to return, Green declared fit