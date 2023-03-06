IND vs AUS 4th Test live streaming: When & where watch India vs Australia 4th Test live on mobile & TV

IND vs AUS 4th Test live: The fourth and final Test match between India and Australia is all set to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9. India has already taken a lead in the four-match series by 2-1, as they won the first two matches while Australia won the third Test match.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese are also likely to attend the final match of the Test series. After the Test series, India and Australia will head over to play the ODI series, comprising three matches.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the fourth Test match between India and Australia:

How can team India qualify for World Test Championship final?

Team India will qualify for World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final as soon as it wins three matches in the ongoing 4-match Test series against Australia. Team India now needs to win at least 1 match out of the upcoming two Test matches. However, if India happens to win less than 3 matches in the IND vs AUS Test series, then India’s qualification will depend on the performance of Sri Lanka and South Africa in the last remaining two test series before the WTC final.

How to watch IND vs AUS 4th Test for free on your mobile & laptop

IND vs AUS 4th est match live: Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast all the matches of the India vs Australia series live in India. The broadcast of the matches will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

You can watch IND vs AUS 4th Test match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS 4th Test match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1-year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1-year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

IND vs AUS 4th Test full squad

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia:

Steven Smith (C), Alex Carey, Scott Boland, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann

IND vs AUS 4th Test match live-streaming details:

When will India vs Australia's fourth test match be played?

The fourth Test match will be played from March 9 to March 13, 2023.



Where will the fourth Test match between India and Australia be held?

India vs Australia's fourth Test match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



When will the fourth Test match between India and Australia begin?

India vs Australia's fourth test match will begin at 8:30 a.m. IST.

Where can I watch the fourth Test match between India and Australia?

The fourth Test match between India and Australia will be broadcast live on DD Free Dish by DD Sports. The Star Sports Network will also carry the live broadcast.

How to live-stream the 4th Test match between India and Australia?

The game will also broadcast live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

