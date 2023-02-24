IND vs AUS 3rd Test live streaming: Watch India vs Australia 3rd Test for free in India on mobile & TV 

IND vs AUS 3rd Test live streaming: After thrashing visiting the Australian cricket team in back-to-back two Test matches, the Indian side will look forward to continuing their winning streak in the third Test match of the 4-match Test series. The third meeting between India and Australia is due to take place in Indore next month. The match will be played from March 1 to 5. The match will go live at 9:30 AM IST. India prevailed in the first Test by an inning and 132 runs and won the second Test by 6 wickets. The fourth and last Test match between the two teams will be played from March 9 to 13 in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Australia will play against India in the third Test match without captain Cummins. The Australian cricketer is on an urgent visit to his native Australia as his mother is ill. Earlier, it was anticipated that Cummins will come back to play the third match in Indore but now it has been confirmed that Steve Smith will take up the captaincy role.

How can team India qualify for World Test Championship final?

Team India will qualify for World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final as soon as it wins three matches in the ongoing 4-match Test series against Australia. Team India now needs to win at least 1 match out of the upcoming two Test matches. However, if India happens to win less than 3 matches in the IND vs AUS Test series, then India’s qualification will depend on the performance of Sri Lanka and South Africa in the last remaining two test series before the WTC final.

How to watch IND vs AUS 3rd Test for free in your mobile & laptop

IND vs AUS 3rd Test match live: Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast all the matches of the India vs Australia series live in India. The broadcast of the matches will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

You can watch IND vs AUS 3rd Test match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS 3rd Test match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs AUS 3rd Test match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

IND vs AUS 3rd Test match all details

IND vs AUS 3rd Test will be played from March 1 to 5 at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The match starts at 9:30 AM IST. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test match full squad

The following players will represent India in the 3rd and 4th Test match:

India full squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia full squad: Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

