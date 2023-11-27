IND vs AUS 3rd T20: Weather and pitch report from Guwahati ahead of India vs Australia 3rd T20 match

IND vs AUS 3rd T20 weather and pitch report: India and Australia will square off in the third T20 game of the five-match series on Tuesday (Nov 26). The match is slated to take place at Barsapra Cricket Stadium in Guwahati at 7:00 pm IST. India won the first match by 2 wickets in a chase of 209 runs and won the second match by 44 runs, to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. Chasing an imposing 236, Australia was restricted to 191 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs, another attacking display shown by Indian bowlers.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Weather update

According to AccuWeather, it is expected to be a clear day on November 28 in Guwahati. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius at the start of play around 7:00 pm IST, while the temperature will dip to 19 degrees Celsius at the close of play around 10:30 pm IST.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Pitch report

Barsapara Cricket Stadium wickets were known for their slow nature, but the last international match at the venue indicates batting-friendly conditions as more than 400 runs were scored in the T20I clash between India and South Africa in October 2022.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Full squads

India (IND): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

Australia (AUS): Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Live-streaming details

The India vs Australia 3rd T20 match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Here are all the live-streaming details of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia:

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XI

India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa