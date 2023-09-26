IND vs AUS 3rd ODI live streaming for FREE: How to watch India vs Australia live streaming on mobile APP, TV

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live for Free: It's the final show time for the India vs Australia ODI series. The third and final ODI match is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Till now, India has won both the matches. The men in blue are all set to take on the five-time champion in the final match of the three-match ODI series.

Despite the absence of star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav in the first two ODIs, the team led by KL Rahul managed to beat the Aussies by 99 runs in the second ODI played on Sunday (Sept 24) at Indore and 5 wickets in the first ODI in Mohali.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming 3rd ODI match between India and Australia:

When is India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played on September 27, Wednesday.

What time will the 3rd ODI India vs Australia start?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will begin at 01:30 pm IST.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The third and final ODI between India and Australia will be live-telecast on all Sports18 Network channels.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: How to live-stream the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match for FREE?

Fans can livestream the 3rd ODI match between India and Australia for free on the JioCinema website and app.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Squads:

India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia:

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa



(With inputs from agencies)

