IND vs AUS 2nd Test playing XI: India vs Australia 2nd Test squad, updated schedule and match details

IND vs AUS 2nd Test playing XI: Team India is all set to lock horns with visiting Australia on Friday, February 17 for the 2nd Test match of the 4-match series. India is looking forward to achieving a 2-0 lead against the Kangaroos as the men in blue stunned the Aussies in the opener by winning the match by innings-and-132 runs. However, the biggest dilemma before the Rohit Sharma-led side is to whether give KL Rahul another chance or not! Critics are just not happy with Rahul’s performance, who managed to score a mere 20 runs in the 1st Test match. His recent form dip in all three forms is a concerning development before the WTC Final.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to return to the playing XI as SKY might be asked to warm benches for a little longer. Speaking about the bowling attack, team India would like to go ahead with the winning combination. It means that Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin will get the ball rolling. Kuldeep Yadav would, however, have to sit on the bench for a while.

On the other hand, Australia is also expected to make major changes in its playing XI. The final playing XI and the process by which it was selected drew criticism from many former Australian players. Former Australian captain Steve Waugh was perplexed by the team management's decision to not consider Travis Head, while Ricky Ponting and Mitchell Johnson urged dismissing David Warner.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test playing XI (Picked up by cricket experts)

India’s predicted playing XI was picked up by former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

Australia’s predicted playing XI was picked up by Australia’s cricket icon Allan Border

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green (if fit), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood (if fit)

The copy will be updated as soon as the final Playing XI is released by the respective teams.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test full squad

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (inclusion subject to fitness), Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

IND vs AUS 2nd Test match all details

IND vs AUS 2nd Test will be played from February 17 to February 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match starts at 9:30 AM IST. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

IND vs AUS test match series upcoming schedule updated

India Vs Australia 3rd Test 2023

India vs Australia, Third Test Match (updated): Indore in Madhya Pradesh from March 1 to 5.

India Vs Australia 4th Test 2023