IND vs AUS 2nd test: Date, time, venue, scoreboard, squad details- All you need to know

IND vs. AUS 2nd test: India thrashed Australia in the 1st test match of the 4-match series. Ravichandran Ashwin blew away a panic-stricken Australia as India dismantled the visitor’s second innings in a single session to win the opening Test by comprehensive innings and 132 run margin on Saturday, Saturday. The Australian Cricket team is in India for a four-match test series and a three-match ODI series against India. Team India is hopeful to register a third consecutive victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy during India vs Australia test series 2023. The men in blue will also look forward to confirming their seat in World Test Championship final, and they currently sit at number 2 in the overall world ranking. Nagpur, Dharamshala, Delhi and Ahmedabad have been chosen as the venues for the much-awaited four-Test series between India and Australia.

The first match of the test series was held on Thursday, 9 February at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, in which the Indian side came out victorious.

Scoreboard after IND vs. AUS 1st test match:

Australia 1st Innings: 177

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma b Cummins 120 KL Rahul c&b Murphy 20 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23 Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7 Virat Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12 Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8 Ravindra Jadeja b Murphy 70 185 9 0 37.83 Srikar Bharat lbw b Murphy 8 Axar Patel b Cummins 84 Mohammed Shami c Carey b Murphy 37 Mohammed Siraj not out 1 Extras: (B-6, LB-1, NB-3) 10

Total: (All out in 139.3 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168, 6-229, 7-240, 8-328, 9-380, 10-400

Bowling: Pat Cummins 20.3-3-78-2, Scott Boland 17-4-34-0, Nathan Lyon 49-13-126-1, Todd Murphy 47-12-124-7, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, Matt Renshaw 1-0-7-0.

Australia 2nd Innings: Usman Khawaja c Kohli b Ashwin 5 David Warner lbw b Ashwin 10 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Jadeja 17 Steven Smith not out 25 Matt Renshaw lbw b Ashwin 2 Peter Handscomb lbw b Ashwin 6 Alex Carey lbw b Ashwin 10 Pat Cummins c Bharat b Jadeja 1 Todd Murphy c Sharma b Patel 2 Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Shami 8 Scott Boland lbw b Mohammed Shami 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-4) 5

Total: (All out in 32.3 overs) 91

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-26, 3-34, 4-42, 5-52, 6-64, 7-67, 8-75, 9-88, 10-91

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4.3-1-13-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-3-37-5, Mohammed Siraj 1-1-0-0, Ravindra Jadeja 12-3-34-2, Axar Patel 3-0-6-1.

IND vs AUS (India vs Australia) test series full schedule

1st Test:

Date: Feb 09, Thu - Feb 13, Mona

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

2nd Test:

Date: Feb 17, Fri - Feb 21, Tue

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 9:30 AM IST

3rd Test:

Date: Mar 01, Wed - Mar 05, Sun

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Time: 9:30 AM IST

4th Test:

Date: Mar 09, Thu - Mar 13, Mon

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 9:30 AM IST

How to watch India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd test match live streaming/ TV broadcast

Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast all the matches of the India vs Australia series live in India. The broadcast of the matches will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS test and ODI series will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

IND vs AUS 2nd test full squad

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

When IND vs AUS 2nd test will be played?- date

IND vs AUS 2nd test match will be played on Tuesday, 17 February.

What time will IND vs AUS 2nd test begin?- time

IND vs AUS 2nd test will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

What is the venue of the IND vs AUS 2nd test match?

IND vs AUS test series first match will be played in New Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd test?