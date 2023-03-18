IND vs AUS 2nd ODI ticket booking details: Step-by-step guide, check ticket price and more

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI ticket booking details: The second ODI between India and Australia is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 19, at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST, and the ticket booking process is now open for fans who want to attend the game in person. Fans can book tickets through the Paytm Insider website or mobile application.

To book tickets, users need to change the location to Visakhapatnam on the Paytm Insider app and select the "Mastercard Series 2nd ODI: India vs Australia, Visakhapatnam" icon. After clicking on "Buy Now," users can select their preferred price category and the number of tickets required. The subsequent steps require users to provide their email address before completing the transaction by making the payment.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI ticket prices

The tickets are available in various price categories, ranging from INR 500 to INR 8,000. The entry-level tickets are available in the north stand, while the upper stand and hospitality tickets are priced higher. The tickets will be delivered to the registered email address once the transaction is complete.

Fans are advised to book their tickets early to avoid the last-minute rush and ensure their presence at the stadium for the match. However, with the weather forecast not promising, fans should keep a close eye on the weather updates and the match status before booking their tickets.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match details

The 2nd ODI match of the 3-match ODI series will be played between India and Australia on Sunday, March 19. The match will be played at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI playing XI (Predicted)

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia playing XI: David Warner/Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

