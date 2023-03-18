IND vs AUS 2nd ODI playing XI: Will Warner come to Australia’s rescue? Full squad & livestream details

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI playing XI: India will face Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on March 19, 2023. Team India won the first ODI match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by five wickets.

The second ODI will see Rohit Sharma, the regular captain, returning to the Indian team to lead the squad after he missed the opening game in Mumbai. Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul are likely to follow. Rahul played a crucial knock of 75* runs in the previous match, steering India to victory with ease.

Hardik Pandya will be in the all-rounder's role, followed by Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to be the frontline bowlers.

Australia, on the other hand, will look to change their fortune after a loss in the first match. David Warner, who missed the first game, might replace Marnus Labuschagne and open the innings with Travis Head. Steve Smith will lead the team from the front, followed by Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Cameron Green.

Josh Inglis will don the gloves behind the stumps. Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell are likely to be the bowlers in the Australian team.

Visakhapatnam has traditionally favoured teams batting first as the pitch tends to assist the spinners later in the match. With rain expected throughout the day, the new ball may swing, making it challenging for the batsmen to score runs upfront.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI playing XI (Predicted)

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia playing XI: David Warner/Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live-stream details

Star Sports network has grabbed the rights to telecast the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live in India. Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels will telecast the match live. Disney+HotStar OTT app will stream the matches live in India.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI full squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.