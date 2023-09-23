IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Head-to-head record of India vs Australia, weather update, squads | All you need to know

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India thrashed Australia with five wickets in the first ODI match of the three-match series on Friday. Both teams will play the second ODI match on Sunday (Sep 24) in Indore. In the first clash, India’s Mohammed Shami was the star performer with his career-best figures of 5-51. Australia was all out for 276 runs in exactly 50 overs as Shami’s bowling bowled them over off the tail.

In addition to Shami’s bowling, four of India’s top six batters smashed half-centuries as the home side, who have rested several frontline players, romped home with eight balls to spare.

In tomorrow’s match, Australia's side will try to win the match to even out the score, while India will try to continue its winning spree.

Here are all the details of the upcoming match between India and Australia:

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Full squads

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

IND vs AUS ODI: Head-to-head

India and Australia have faced each other in 147 matches in ODI. Out of these 147 games, India has won 55 whereas Australia have come out victorious on 82 occasions. 10 matches ended without a result.

Total matches: 147

Won by India: 55

Won by Australia: 82

Matches ended with no result: 10

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Weather update

Sunday, September 24, expect cloudy and muggy conditions in Indore. Morning and evening thunderstorms are possible in some areas, with temperatures ranging from 29°C to 24°C.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Pitch report

The wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium are known to be batter-friendly thanks to the even bounce and smaller boundaries. The most recent ODI at the venue is a testament to that as India posted a massive 385 riding on centuries from Shubhman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Live-streaming details

Match: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Time: 1:30 pm IST

Live-telecast: Sports18 Network

Live-streaming: JioCinema

(With inputs from agencies)

