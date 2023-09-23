IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live streaming for free: How to watch India vs Australia live streaming on mobile APP, TV

India vs Australia 2nd ODI FREE live streaming: India thrashed Australia with five wickets in the first ODI match of the three-match series on Friday. Both teams will play the second ODI match on Sunday (Sep 24) in Indore. It was Mohammed Shami's 5 for 51 that helped India bowl out Australia for 276 runs after captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first.

In the chase, Shubman Gill (74) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (71) put up a solid opening stand before KL Rahul (58 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) did the finishing work. The victory helped India go top of ICC Men's ODI Rankings replacing Pakistan.

India is now the number one team across all the three formats - ODI, T20I and Test cricket.

Here are all live-streaming details of the upcoming 2nd ODI match between India and Australia:

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Where to watch the live-telecast of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

India and Australia 2nd ODI match will be live-telecast at all Sports18 Network channels.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: How to live-stream the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

India and Australia 2nd ODI match can be live-streamed at JioCinema app and website.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India vs Australia playing XI

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Live-streaming details

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: When is India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?- Date

India and Australia will play 2nd ODI match on September 24, Sunday.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Where will India vs Australia 2nd ODI match be played?- Venue

India and Australia will play the 2nd ODI match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, India.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: At what time will India and Australia 2nd ODI match start?- Time

India and Australia 2nd ODI match will be played at 1:30 pm IST.

Where can you watch the IND vs AUS 1st ODI live in India for Free?

Fans can live stream the first ODI match between India and Australia for free on the JioCinema website and app.

(With inputs from agencies)

