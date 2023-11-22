IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Playing XI, squads timing, venue, live-streaming details | All you need to know

IND vs AUS 1st T20I playing XI: The Australia tour of India will begin on Thursday (Nov 23). The two teams, India and Australia will play a five-match series T20I, with the first match slated to take place tomorrow. The match will be held at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam at 7:00 pm IST.

Ahead of the T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav has been named the Indian team’s captain for the five-match tournament. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as vice-captain for the series against the newly-crowned ODI champions. On the Australian side, Matthew Wade will be leading the team in the T20I format.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Full squads

India (IND): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

Australia (AUS): Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Predicted playing XI

India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia:

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: When is the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?- Date

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, November 23

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: When will the 1st T20I match will start between India and Australia?- Time

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Where is the 1st T20I match will be played between India and Australia?- Venue

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Where to watch the live broadcast of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: How to watch the live-streaming of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.