IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Weather report from Delhi - Will it rain and spoil the India-Afghanistan match?

IND vs AFG weather report: India and Afghanistan are all set to clash in the 9th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11. The match starts at 2:00 pm IST.

This is the second match to be hosted at the Arun Jaitley stadium. This match is a big opportunity for both teams. The Men in Blue will be led by Rohit Sharma who after scoring a duck against Australia in the previous match should probably bat with an aggressive intent. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan should also make the most of the chances. This is India's big chance to boost their NRR.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh in their first game. Their campaign gets tougher from here, though they have their bowling as an asset.

Both India and Afghanistan have clashed three times in ODI, with India winning 2 matches and one match ending in a tie.

IND vs AFG CWC'23 Weather Report

As of now, there is no threat of rain in Delhi on Wednesday. This comes as a little drizzle in the Indian national capital was expected.

The temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and is expected to reduce to 30 degrees Celsius in the evening. However, dew is expected to play a part in the second half.

Expect a humidity level of about 50%, with the wind blowing at approximately 13 km/h.

The wickets at the Arun Jaitley stadium are known to be on the slower side providing assistance to bowlers and spinners.

However, after the freshly aided soil, the wickets seem to have found a new life.

IND vs AFG CWC'23 Probable Playing XI:

India (IND):

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan (AFG):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

