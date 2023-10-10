ugc_banner

IND vs AFG live streaming for free: How to watch World Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan live on mobile app online

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Oct 11, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

The World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will be played on October 11. Photograph:(Twitter)

IND vs AFG live streaming for free: In their short history, both teams met only three times in a 50-over format so far, and this is their second meeting in the ODI World Cup and  Afghanistan has never managed to defeat India in the ODI. 

IND vs AFG live streaming for free: Two-time champions India will take on the challenge of Afghanistan in the 9th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday (Oct 11) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India got an impressive win over contenders and record champions Australis. On the other hand, Afghanistan was beaten by Bangladesh with a margin of six wickets. 

IND vs AFG: India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 live-streaming details:

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where can I find the live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan?

The live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Where can you watch India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 live in India for free?

Fans can livestream the match between India vs Afghanistan for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

When is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan?- Date

The World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will be played on October 11.

What time does the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan start?- Time

 The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan will start at 02:00 PM (IST).

Where is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan being played?- Venue 

The World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan is being played at the Arun Jaitley Staium in Delhi, India. 

Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:

Country

 Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

 

IND vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

IND vs AFG Squads

India Squads: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Afghanistan Squads: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil

(With inputs from agencies)
 


 

