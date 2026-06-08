/IND vs AFG, 1st Test: Manav Suthar reveals reason for success on debut, says 'there was help from surface'

Manav Suthar made an impressive Test debut for India during the ongoing red-ball match against Afghanistan. Bowling at the international level for the first time on Day 2 (Sunday, Jun 7) at New Chandigarh, Suthar picked up 3/21 in 15.5 overs. His performance put Afghanistan in all sorts of trouble at 113/5 in reply to India's 564/8 in the first innings. There's very much a chance that Suthar, who made his First Class debut only four years back in 2022, might end up with a five-wicket haul in his debut innings. The spinner said that his focusses on his strength of turning the ball and reaped the results for backing himself.

Suthar reveals reason of debut success

"My focus was to bowl in the right areas and back my strengths," said the spinner aftert the day's play. He added: "There was help from the surface, so my idea was to get the landing right. My strength is to turn the ball. So that is what I tried to do. I wanted to land in consistent areas, that was my focus."

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The spinner also revealed he had dreamt of playing for Indian during domestic cricket and how does it making him feel to finally make India debut.

"Had dreamt of playing for India when I started playing Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket. Thankful now."

Suthar plays for which team in IPL?

The spinner has played only five matches it the Indiand Premier League (IPL) and four of those came in IPL 2026 for Gujarat Titans, also captained by India Test & ODI skipper Shubman Gill. Suthar has been associated with the franchise since 2024 and had played one IPL match in 2024 as well. He has taken only two wickets in the IPL so far, both of which came in 2026 for which he was retained by GT at a price of INR 30 lakh.

How has Suthar peformed in domestic career?

Suthar made his debut for Rajasthan in 2022 Ranji Trophy nad has taken 129 wickets since in 29 matches. His best in an innings is 8/33 along with a match best of 11/62. He has six five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls to his name so far. He is handy with the bat as well, scoring 945 Ranji trophy runs with one hundred and six fifties.